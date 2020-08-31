FIRST ALERT: Tropical depression likely to form off shore late today

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A tropical depression or tropical storm is likely to form off the South Carolina coast later today or tonight, but will not pose a threat to the Carolinas.
An area of low pressure is located about 135 miles southeast of Wilmington, North Carolina. This system continues to become better organized, and a tropical depression is expected to form later today or tonight while the system moves northeastward, near but offshore of the southeastern coast of the United States and then away from land. The system currently has a 90% chance of tropical development.
An Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunter aircraft is en route to investigate the system.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.