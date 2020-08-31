FIRST ALERT: Heat index to climb over 105 later this week

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Heat and humidity will increase through the week with the heat index well over 100 degrees at times.
A few showers and storms will be possible through the evening hours before warm and muggy weather settles in tonight as temperatures only drop into the middle and upper 70s.
Tuesday will see a mix of sun and clouds with afternoon temperatures reaching the upper 80s at the beach beach and lower 90s inland. The heat index will climb to around 100 degrees through the afternoon. A few pop up storms will be possible in the late afternoon and evening with rain chances around 20%.
Heat will continue to increase through the middle and end of the week as temperatures along the coast reach the lower 90s. Inland areas will reach the middle 90s. With very high humidity levels, the heat index will likely reach as high as 105 to 110 especially on Thursday and Friday. Heat advisories will likely be issued on those days. Only a few showers and storms are expected.
A weak cold front will drop through the area by the end of the weekend with a few storms and some slight relief from the heat and humidity.
