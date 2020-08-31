Authorities: Juvenile stabs man in Lumberton following disagreement over cellphone

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WMBF) – A juvenile has been charged after allegedly stabbing a man Sunday night in Lumberton.
According to information from the Lumberton Police Department, officers were flagged down around 9 p.m. Sunday and told of a stabbing that happened in the area of Travelers BP located on Carthage Road.
The victim, a 40-year-old man, said he and a juvenile were riding in the same car and had a disagreement over a cellphone, a press release stated.
As a result of the disagreement, authorities said the juvenile stabbed the man in the neck. The victim was then taken to Southeastern Regional Medical Center before being transferred to another facility for further treatment, according to the release.
The juvenile was charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury.
