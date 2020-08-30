Vigil to be held for father, stepdaughter killed in Georgetown County

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - A vigil will be held for the father and stepdaughter who were killed in a double shooting in Georgetown County last week.
According to a Facebook event posting, a vigil for Laura Anderson and Nick Wall will set to begin at 7 p.m. Monday at Anderson Body Shop on Georgetown Highway.
The event is being hosted by members of the family, a day after a public memorial was held for Anderson in Georgetown.
“We will be gathering Monday evening to remember the lives of Laura & Nick that were taken away from us too soon,” a post on the event page states.
Anderson and Wall were both killed on Aug. 24 when an altercation caused by a traffic crash resulted in gunfire, according to authorities.
Tysheem Walters III is charged in connection to the incident and is charged with two counts of murder, among other charges.
His next court date is set for Oct. 2.
