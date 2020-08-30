Motorcyclist in fatal hit and run on Highway 9 identified

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - A motorcyclist is dead after a hit and run on Highway 9 in Horry County.
It happened at 9 p.m. Saturday near GP Smith Avenue, according to Lance Cpl. Tyler Tidwell with the South Carolina Highway Patrol.
The Horry County Coroner’s Office later identified the victim as as 54-year-old Charles Mechling, of Little River.
Tidwell said Mechling was riding a 1997 Harley Davidson motorcycle, traveling south on Highway 9.
An unidentified vehicle then struck Mechling, who authorities said wasn’t wearing a helmet.
No one else was on the motorcycle at the time of the incident.
Tidwell said troopers have no information on the other vehicle since it left the scene, and the crash is still under investigation.
Anyone with any information on the incident is urged to call the South Carolina Highway Patrol at (843) 661- 4705.
