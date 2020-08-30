Police: 2 Chicago officers, suspect shot during traffic stop

Police: 2 Chicago officers, suspect shot during traffic stop
Authorities say one of the officers who was shot is in serious condition and the other is in good condition. (Source: WLS via CNN)
By Associated Press | August 30, 2020 at 7:31 AM EDT - Updated August 31 at 1:29 AM

CHICAGO (AP) — Police say two officers were shot during a traffic stop in Chicago, prompting a third officer to return fire and injure the suspect.

Chicago Police Superintendent David Brown said at a news conference early Sunday that the officers spotted a gun in the suspect’s vehicle.

The suspect refused to get out of the car, so officers shattered the vehicle’s window.

A struggle ensued and the two officers were shot. A third officer shot the suspect.

Authorities say one officer is in serious condition and the other is in good condition.

The suspect has been taken to a different hospital for treatment.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.