Man charged with attempted murder in Myrtle Beach shooting

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A man is now charged with attempted murder after a shooting incident in Myrtle Beach.
A report from the Myrtle Beach Police Department states officers were called to the 600 block of Mitchell Drive early Saturday morning. Police said the victim was found on the scene and was treated by EMS before being taken to the hospital.
Jordan Langford was later taken into custody in connection to the shooting. He’s charged with attempted murder, obstructing justice as well as other weapons charges.
Online records show Langford was booked at the J. Reuben Law Detention Center on Sunday.
