FIRST ALERT: Mostly dry, sunny, and summer-like forecast

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Another hot and humid day is on tap across the Grand Strand and Pee Dee. Temperatures will climb into the upper 80s and low 90s, with feels like temperatures into the upper 90s and low 100s.
We’ll stay mostly dry and sunny and we head throughout today. Rain chances will quickly return, however. As we head into Monday, that is when we can expect the return of scattered showers and storms. Otherwise through the rest of the week rain chances will be kept to a minimum of only a few isolated showers and storms.
A brief and short-lived cool down arrives Monday before the summer-like heat and humidity returns the rest of the week. Highs will once again reach the upper 80s and low 90s.
