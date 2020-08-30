DHEC: Over 1,000 new cases of COVID-19 reported in SC, 11 new deaths

COLUMBIA, SC (WMBF) - For the second straight day, South Carolina reported over 1,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in a single day, according to the Department of Health and Environmental Control.
DHEC announced Sunday that 1,019 new confirmed cases were reported statewide. It brings the total to 116,687 since the pandemic began.
11 additional confirmed deaths were also reported by health officials, bringing that total to 2,574.
Locally, Horry County saw 27 new cases and a confirmed death of a young adult connected to the virus. DHEC categorizes young adults as anyone from age 18-34.
Deaths were also reported in elderly patients in both Florence and Darlington counties.
DHEC also said it 4,730 tests were reported to the agency Saturday, and the percent positive at 21.5%.
Hospitals are also reporting their daily information to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. Click here for more information.
State health officials are also encouraging more South Carolinians to get tested, and recommends routine testing of individuals with known exposures or concerns about exposure to COVID-19. Find a testing clinic or event near you at scdhec.gov/covid19testing.
DHEC also recommends you be tested if:
- You’re having any of these symptoms:
- Fever or chills
- Cough
- Sore throat
- Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing
- New loss of taste or smell
- Muscle or body aches
- Fatigue
- Headache
- Congestion or runny nose
- Nausea or vomiting
- Diarrhea
- Your doctor or health care provider recommends it for you
- You live with or have been around someone that:
- Has recently tested positive,
- Suspects they may have COVID-19
- Is having symptoms of COVID-19
- You were within 6 feet of others for more than 15 minutes without wearing a face mask.
