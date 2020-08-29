SC Lawmakers react to the death of Anderson native Chadwick Boseman

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - In the wake of the death Anderson-native Chadwick Boseman, South Carolina leaders and lawmakers are posting messages on social media to honor the late actor.
Boseman died at 43 after a four-year battle with colon cancer, according to a statement from his family. His family says the actor was playing iconic Black icons such as Jackie Robinson, US Supreme Court Justice Thurgood, and the iconic superhero Black Panther between receiving chemotherapy and surgery.
On Twitter, Sen. Tim Scott, the only Black Republican in the Senate, wrote, “South Carolina grieves the loss of her native son. Thank you @ChadwickBoseman for being a bright light and inspiring so many around the globe. Your loved ones are in my prayers. #WakandaForever.”
Rep. Jeff Duncan, who represents Anderson, posted, “Sad to learn of the passing of Anderson, SC native Chadwick Boseman. His talented on-screen portrayals of heroes, both real and imagined, helped inspire an entire generation of young men and women. #wakandaforever.”
Governor Henry McMaster called for flags at the State House to be lowered to half staff and tweeted he was doing this to, “honor the life, contributions, and memory of a truly extraordinary son of South Carolina.”
State Superintendent Molly Spearman wrote T.L. Hanna High School graduate,” exemplified what we strive for in every S.C. graduate.” as she shared her prayers for the family online.
Sen. Lindsey Graham called Boseman, “one of the greatest actors of his generation.” Graham also added, “his life was tragically cut short but the impact he made will be long-lived.”
Graham’s challenger for the Senate, Jaime Harrison, wrote about what the loss of Boseman means to him as a Black man. “His creativity instilled pride in the Black community and S.C. When my boys are old enough to watch the Black Panther, I’ll share what his work meant to me as a Black man, a South Carolinian, and a Marvel fan,” former S.C. Democratic Party Chair tweeted.
Lowcountry Congressman Joe Cunningham also shared his condolences. “Very sad news. He made his home state of South Carolina very proud. Prayers for his family and everyone he touched through his movies,” Cunningham wrote on Twitter:
Nancy Mace, who is challenging Cunningham for his seat, shared her thoughts on Boseman’s passing.
“.@chadwickboseman, an SC native, was a force who brought joy to us all. And while enduring such physical agony. What an immeasurable loss. #RIPChadBoseman”
State Rep. Greg Clary from Pickens county, which neighbors Anderson, posted a simple message with a photo of Boseman, “Sheer sadness.”
Rep. JA Moore shared personal photos with Boseman’s family on Twitter Friday night. In 2018 during my first campaign for the SC State House, I had the extreme honor & privilege to cater @chadwickboseman‘s family reunion here in North Charleston. Spreading love and light to y’all. #RestInPower”
In 2018, Rolling Stone wrote an in-depth story on Boseman’s life, describing his childhood in Anderson.
“Boseman was a quiet kid who loved drawing and wanted to be an architect. He also loved basketball, and was good enough to be recruited to play college ball. But during his junior year of high school, a boy on his team was shot and killed,” the article said. “Boseman coped with the tragedy by writing a play in response to the incident, which he called Crossroads and staged at his school. He realized he liked telling stories. ‘I just had a feeling that this was something that was calling me,’ he says. ‘Suddenly, playing basketball wasn’t as important.’”
Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.