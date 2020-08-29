Panthers cancel Saturday’s scrimmage, provide no reason why

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Carolina Panthers canceled Saturday’s practice at Bank of America Stadium minutes before it was scheduled to start.
The team didn’t provide a reason for the cancellation.
According to The Charlotte Observer, the practice was slated to begin at 10 a.m. The practice was first delayed, and then the team announced in an email around 10:30 a.m. that it had been canceled.
Panthers coach Matt Rhule referred to the practice on Friday as a “third preseason game” for some players hoping to make the team, according to The Observer.
