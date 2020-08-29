NCDHHS claims increase in positive cases of COVID-19 due to delayed reporting of roughly 1,000 tests

“The total new lab-confirmed cases on the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services (NCDHHS) COVID-19 Data Dashboard for Aug. 29 reflects an increase caused, in part, by approximately 1,000 positive tests from dates in the first half of the month that were reported to NCDHHS by LabCorp in the past 24 hours. The Department is working with LabCorp to understand the cause of the delayed reporting; however, LabCorp confirmed that individuals were not delayed in receiving their results,” according to NCDHHS.