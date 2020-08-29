NCDHHS claims increase in positive cases of COVID-19 due to delayed reporting of roughly 1,000 tests

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services is attributing, at least, in part, a large spike of reported positive COVID-19 cases to delayed reporting from LabCorp.
“The total new lab-confirmed cases on the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services (NCDHHS) COVID-19 Data Dashboard for Aug. 29 reflects an increase caused, in part, by approximately 1,000 positive tests from dates in the first half of the month that were reported to NCDHHS by LabCorp in the past 24 hours. The Department is working with LabCorp to understand the cause of the delayed reporting; however, LabCorp confirmed that individuals were not delayed in receiving their results,” according to NCDHHS.
In the state there have been 165,076 confirmed cases of COVID-19, on Aug. 28 there were 1,415 positive tests confirmed. On Saturday, Aug. 29 that number jumped to 2,585
“Knowing when to dial up or down measures that slow the spread of the virus depends on North Carolina’s testing, tracing and trends. This dashboard provides an overview on the metrics and capacities that the state is following,” according to the state.
