Labs report DHEC coronavirus testing records are missing thousands of results

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WYFF) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control is not reporting tens of thousands of coronavirus test results, according to records the agency released and information WYFF News 4 Investigates obtained from the labs that report those results to DHEC.
Missing positive or negative test results would impact the “percent positive” DHEC reports on a daily basis. The percent positive indicates the percentage of overall tests done that yield a positive result.
That figure is also issued weekly as one way to help determine community spread and is one of the metrics school districts across South Carolina use to decide how many children will attend in-person classes.
Missing negative tests would drive the percent positive higher. Missing positive results would make the figure appear lower than it is.
WYFF News 4 Investigates requested lab-specific data from DHEC on July 16. It was compiled and provided more than one month later.
The records show DHEC has collected positive and negative results from at least 219 labs and health organizations.
The records show 97 of the labs reporting test results have a positive result rate higher than 50 percent, and at least four of the labs told WYFF News 4 Investigates the figures DHEC provided do not accurately portray the tests they have processed for South Carolinians.
DHEC records for one of the labs show it has submitted fewer than 4,000 tests, all but 33 positive.
But according to an executive at that lab, DHEC’s numbers do not include tens of thousands of test results – 4,627 positive and 32,859 negative.
Adding the unaccounted-for results from the single lab would drop the percent positive by one-tenth of a percent.
The executive said DHEC told the lab to only submit positive results.
Another executive from a different lab echoed that directive.
The records DHEC provided WYFF News 4 Investigates list his lab as having 1,139 positive tests out of 1,161 tests performed – 98.1 percent positive.
He said the percent positive for tests done in South Carolina by his lab was at 9 percent or lower each month since May, nearly a 90 percent difference from the figure in the DHEC report.
The DHEC records show Bon Secours has reported 1,477 positive test results and 36 negative results.
“At Bon Secours St. Francis, we only report positive test results,” said communications manager Jennifer Robinson. “Our chief clinical officer can confirm our positivity rates are dramatically lower than those currently shown by the DHEC.”
Along with those three businesses, WYFF News 4 Investigates found four more instances where a lab submitted more than 1,000 positive results, and fewer than 100 negative results for that lab were entered.
A spokeswoman for the health agency said private labs were not required to report negative results in early March. But by March 26, DHEC told the labs they needed to begin providing negative results as well.
DHEC considers COVID-19 an urgently reportable condition, meaning labs are required to report results within 24 hours of the result being available.
The data released by DHEC shows more than half of all of the test results reported in South Carolina have come through Lab Corp or DHEC’s own lab.
The positive rate for those two entities is 10.5 percent.
The data, while mostly separated by company, also includes an “other” section. It accounts for nearly 36,000 tests, more than 15,000 of them positive.
DHEC reports 15.6 percent of all tests statewide were positive, as of Aug. 26.
