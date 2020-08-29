Horry County Police searching for ’armed and dangerous’ murder suspect

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Authorities have identified a suspect in a fatal shooting outside Myrtle Beach earlier this week.
Horry County Police said Craig Lee Legette is now wanted for murder and is considered armed and dangerous until he’s located.
Legette is approximately 5′8″ and 170 pounds, according to police.
HCPD said the shooting happened on Aug. 26 near Bush Drive and Claypond Road outside Myrtle Beach city limits.
According to a police report, officers responded to a call about a vehicle in a ditch Wednesday night. Officers later found the victim shot in the driver’s seat.
Police said Horry County Fire Rescue removed the victim from the car and placed in them in an ambulance before they were pronounced dead.
The victim has not been identified.
HCPD is asking anyone with information to call 843-248-1520.
