FIRST ALERT: Strong storms and breezy winds possible today

As we head throughout this afternoon we’ll see the increasing chance of showers and storms, a few of which could be on the strong side. While we are only expecting a 30% chance of rain, the SPC has placed us under a level 1 risk of seeing a few isolated strong to severe storms which could bring impacts like heavy rain, damaging wind gusts, and intense lightning. While we can’t completely rule out the threat for a brief, very isolated tornado, it appears that threat will continue to stay off to our north.