FIRST ALERT: Strong storms and breezy winds possible today

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - There’s plenty to talk about in terms of weather across the Grand Strand and Pee Dee today as we’re expecting the chance of strong storms, breezy winds, and hot and humid temperatures.
As we head throughout this afternoon we’ll see the increasing chance of showers and storms, a few of which could be on the strong side. While we are only expecting a 30% chance of rain, the SPC has placed us under a level 1 risk of seeing a few isolated strong to severe storms which could bring impacts like heavy rain, damaging wind gusts, and intense lightning. While we can’t completely rule out the threat for a brief, very isolated tornado, it appears that threat will continue to stay off to our north.
Winds will be gusty, even outside of any thunderstorm activity we see. Winds will gradually pick up throughout the day, and we could see gusts up to 30 or 40 mph in some areas. It’s a good idea to make sure any lawn furniture and loose belongings are secure outside your home.
Heat will be a factor today as well, highs will reach the upper 80s and low 90s. Once we factor in the humidity, feels like temperatures will be well into the upper 90s and low 100s. Anyone who sees thunderstorm activity will likely see some brief relief from the heat!
