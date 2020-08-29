DHEC: Over 115,000 COVID-19 cases now in SC, 42 new deaths reported

COLUMBIA, SC (WMBF) - South Carolina now has over 115,000 total confirmed cases of COVID-19, according to the Department of Health and Environmental Control.
DHEC announced Saturday that 1,250 new cases were confirmed across the state, bringing the total to 115,661. State health officials also confirmed 42 additional deaths related to the virus, bringing the total death toll to 2,563.
Saturday’s data marks the first time South Carolina has reported over 1,000 new daily cases since Aug. 14.
Locally, Horry County saw 64 new confirmed cases and three new deaths as of Saturday. Florence County saw 27 new cases, while Georgetown County saw 14 new cases.
An additional local death was reported in Darlington County.
DHEC said it received 6,087 tests on Friday, and the percent positive was 20.5%.
The agency added that hospitals in the state are reporting their data to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. Click here for more information.
For the latest information related to COVID-19 visit scdhec.gov/COVID-19. Visit scdmh.net for stress, anxiety and mental health resources from the S.C. Department of Mental Health.
