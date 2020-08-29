Deputies: One dead, one hurt after shooting in Robeson County

ROBESON COUNTY, NC (WMBF) - One person is dead and another is recovering after a shooting in Robeson County, according to authorities.
The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to a report of two men being shot Jimmy’s Mobile Home Park on Norment Road in Lumberton shortly after midnight Saturday.
Officials added the two men were taken to the hospital before deputies arrived on scene.
One of the men, 23-year-old Jonathan D. Locklear, died from his injuries at the hospital. The other victim, 29-year-old Brandon D. Oxendine, is still being treated and is expected to survive, according to deputies.
The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at (910) 671-3170 or (910) 671-3100.
