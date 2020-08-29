Oakland A’s acquire former Chanticleer Tommy La Stella from Angels

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP/WMBF) - The Oakland Athletics acquired infielder Tommy La Stella from the Los Angeles Angels for infielder Franklin Barreto on Friday night, as first reported by The Associated Press.
La Stella was in the final year of his contract with the Angels, who acquired him from the Cubs in 2018.
He is batting .273 with four homers and 14 RBIs this season while playing second base and first base for struggling Los Angeles.
La Stella, who played at Coastal Carolina 2010 and 2011, became the first CCU alum to be named an MLB All-Star last season.
During his time with the Chanticleers, La Stella was a consensus All-American in 2011 and was that season’s Big South Conference Player of the Year. He’s also the program’s all-time leader in slugging percentage and is third all-time in on-base percentage.
La Stella was drafted by the Atlanta Braves in 2011.
