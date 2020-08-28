Police: Six pounds of marijuana seized after raid at Conway apartment complex

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – A search warrant executed at a Conway apartment complex led to two drug arrests on Wednesday.
Conway police and Horry County Sheriff’s deputies were called to the Coastal Club Apartments on Highway 544 in reference to a wanted person, according to a press release from Conway police.
Police said a man, identified as Darius Davis, fled when he saw authorities arrive at the apartment complex.
According to the release, Davis tossed a handgun from his waistband and a bag containing one pound of marijuana. He was arrested after a short foot chase, police said.
Police said they returned to the apartment complex in an attempt to locate the wanted person.
According to the release, authorities also obtained a search warrant and seized an additional 2,188 grams of marijuana from Davis’ room. Another 576 grams of marijuana was found in the room of Xavier Jones, police said.
In addition, 23 Xanax bars and one ecstasy pill were also found in Jones’ room, according to authorities.
Davis was charged with two counts of possession with intent to distribute marijuana, two counts of possession with intent to distribute marijuana in close proximity to a school, and unlawful carry of a pistol.
Jones was charged with possession with intent to distribute marijuana, possession with intent to distribute marijuana in close proximity to a school, possession of ecstasy, and possession of schedule IV narcotics.
Both suspects are currently being held at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center.
