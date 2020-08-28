Horry County Schools gives first look inside classrooms ahead of the 2020-2021 school year

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - For the first time, WMBF News got an inside look at how Horry County Schools are preparing classrooms in case students head back to school campus on September 8.
Horry County Schools allowed VIP access on Thursday inside North Myrtle Beach Middle School.
Principal James LaPier started the tour off in the hallways, showing the visible floor markings along the hallway floors. The markers will direct traffic flow for where students should walk and how far apart they need in order to keep six feet of social distance.
The school has placed signs along the hallway walls, in English and Spanish, reminding everyone to mask up and wash their hands. The signage also encourages students to follow the CDC safety guidelines at all times, while inside and outside the school walls.
Lapier said at his school, there will be a two-person limit in the hallway bathrooms, which teachers will facilitate by distributing two passes at a time.
The water fountains have been taped off, to prevent students from touching the area. However, LaPier said the school has another system in place to ensure staff and students have access to water.
“We’re purchasing water palettes of water, you noticed the water fountains are shut off,” LaPier said. “Typically, we don’t allow students to bring in water bottles but obviously, we’re going to [allow] that this year.”
One of the biggest changes for students at the middle school will be during their lunch period.
Because of social distancing, students won’t be sitting down at the cafeteria tables, instead, the tables will be spaced out.
Students will use a ’grab and go’ system, where they will pick up a hot lunch meal and take it back to their classrooms.
The question on many parents’ minds, is what the classrooms will look like for their kids?
North Myrtle Beach Middle School Teacher Sharon Mahon showed off her classroom which she already had set up for ’LEAP Days,’ which consisted of five days of early classroom instruction for some students.
During a typical school year, Mahon would be preparing for at least 25-30 students inside of her classroom. Right now, the seating arrangements reflect the social distancing requirements, which allows seating for 12 students.
All of the desks are six feet apart and floor markings can be seen across the room, showing students a safe path when entering and exiting classes.
Mahon said these added safety measures help not only students but teachers, transitioning into a new school flow.
“It helped take the anxiety away,” Mahon said. “It’s good, everything is good, we’re just going to teach.”
LaPier said having these types of safety measures in place is critical for students, so they can focus on their education and not worry about a COVID-19 threat.
“No matter what adversity our kids have faced, we’re there to help them,” LaPier said. “We’re going to take care of their social and emotional needs first, that will affect the academic side. Our kids have been through a lot.”
LaPier said it’s equally as important to protect staff and teachers, easing back into a new way teaching, possibly face-to-face, during a pandemic.
“In a time where things are uncertain, where you might be traveling through a maze in education, my job is to remove variables [the teachers] can’t see,” LaPier said. “My job is to remove obstacles that are in their way, that might stop them from doing their work and their work is to take care of the kids.”
On Monday, DHEC will be releasing a Disease Activity Report, reflecting the current level of COVID-19 spread threat.
If that report determines Horry County is medium spread, students enrolled in the ’Brick and Mortar’ traditional program will start off the school in a hybrid learning environment.
If the report reflects high spread, the district will begin virtual learning on September 8.
