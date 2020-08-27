SCHSL outlines COVID-19 guidelines for spectators, several local districts agree to comply

COLUMBIA, SC (WMBF) - Ahead of some fall sports kicking off across the state, the South Carolina High School league laid out its latest guidelines for spectators and venues to account for COVID-19.
The league’s guidelines include accommodations for sports including football, volleyball and tennis. They will also only apply at venues exceeding an executive order from Gov. Henry McMaster allowing for public gatherings of up to 250 people or 50% spectator capacity.
According to the league, several districts in the Grand Strand and Pee Dee have agreed to comply with the new guidelines. Those districts include:
- Horry County Schools
- Georgetown County School District
- Florence County School Districts 2, 3 and 5
- Darlington County School District
- Dillon County School Districts 3 and 4
- Marion County School District (Marion 10)
- Marlboro County School District
Included in the guidelines are clear messaging explaining any ordinances to visiting schools, physical barriers to ensure social distancing. The league is also asking schools to consider allowing just one person to occupy restrooms at a time.
The guidelines also call for more separated parking when spectators arrive at venues, as well as e-ticket or pre-sale options to avoid long lines.
After games, spectators and parents will be asked to remain off the field or court and to practice social distancing when leaving. For football games specifically, the guidelines state that spectators must remain in seating areas, and post-game gatherings of teams should not be allowed. Sidelines should also be limited to essential personnel only, according to the guidelines.
You can read the SCHSL’s full guidelines below:
