Marion police chief resigns from position

MARION, S.C. (WMBF) – The Marion Police Department will soon be looking for a new leader.
Marion Police Chief Tony Flowers confirmed that he is resigning from his position.
He said that he submitted his resignation to the mayor and city administrator in early August.
Flowers said that he is taking an opportunity outside of law enforcement that will allow him to spend more time with his family.
Flowers took over the department in 2018 after former Police Chief Dewayne Tennie parted ways with the city of Marion following an investigation.
His last day will be August 31.
