Man charged with murder in connection to Darlington Co. shooting

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Deputies have made an arrest in connection to a fatal shooting in Darlington County.
The incident happened on Aug. 19 on Susan Drive.
Deputies said one person was found shot inside a home. That person was transported to the hospital and later died, according to officials.
The Darlington County Sheriff’s Office announced Thursday morning Olajawun Dawayne Samuel, 24, has been charged with murder and three counts of attempted murder in connection to the case.
Samuel is currently being held at the W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center. He is expected to appear before a Darlington County magistrate Thursday morning.
The investigation is ongoing.
If you have any information, contact Darlington County Sheriff’s investigators at (843)398-4501 or Crime Stoppers of the Pee Dee at 1-888-CRIME-SC or visit www.p3tips.com. You do not have to reveal your identity to leave information.
