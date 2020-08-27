Hurricane Laura makes landfall along Gulf Coast as monster Category 4 storm

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF/AP) – Hurricane Laura has made landfall near Cameron, La. with 150 mph winds.
The National Hurricane Center tweeted Wednesday that “unsurvivable” storm surge will cause catastrophic damage from Sea Rim State Park, Texas, to Intracoastal City, La.
In the largest U.S. evacuation during this pandemic era, more than half a million people were ordered to flee from their homes near the Texas-Louisiana state line, including the Texas cities of Beaumont, Galveston and Port Arthur, and the low-lying Calcasieu and Cameron parishes in southwestern Louisiana, according to the Associated Press.
Officials told KPLC, our sister station in Lake Charles, that at least 150 people refused to leave and planned to weather the monster storm.
“It’s a very sad situation,” said Ashley Buller, assistant director of emergency preparedness. “We did everything we could to encourage them to leave.”
