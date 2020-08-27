Horry Electric, Santee Electric crews head to Louisiana to help with power restoration

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – More than a dozen crews from six of South Carolina’s electric cooperatives will be heading to Louisiana to help in the Hurricane Laura recovery.
The monster Category 4 hurricane made landfall around 2 a.m. Thursday, causing massive destruction as it tore across the state.
The crews will head to Jefferson Davis Electric Cooperative in Jennings, Louisiana which is reporting 100% of its system down.
Horry Electric Cooperative sent one crew, which left Thursday afternoon, and Santee Electric is sending two crews who will leave around 7 a.m. Friday.
Fourteen crews in all will be heading down to Louisiana, and each crew is made up of four to five co-op employees to help with power restoration.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.