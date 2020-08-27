Horry County to open three more absentee voting locations

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – Election officials in Horry County will be opening three additional locations for absentee voting.
According to information from Horry County Government, the county’s voter registration and elections office will set up voting sites at the North Strand Recreation Center, the South Strand Recreation Center and the Carolina Forest Library.
The locations will be open from Oct. 5 to Nov. 2, 2020, from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Voters who prefer to vote absentee in person will enter the facility, complete the provided absentee voting application, and then vote, according to information from the county.
Those who vote absentee in person are urged to visit SCVotes to ensure their information is correct prior to arrival.
If the information has changed or is otherwise incorrect, voters will be directed to the Horry County Registration and Elections office located at 1515 4th Ave., in Conway.
Additionally, absentee in-person voters will need to have proper identification.
For more information, click here or call (843) 915-5440.
