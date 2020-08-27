Horry one of eight S.C. counties where Eastern Equine Encephalitis detected in horses

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Horry County is one of eight South Carolina counties where Eastern Equine Encephalitis has been detected, officials with the state Department of Health and Environmental Control announced Thursday.
According to a DHEC press release, the mosquito-borne illness has been detected in 11 horses from July 10 to Aug. 21.
Those eight South Carolina counties in which the virus has been detected include Aiken, Berkeley, Colleton, Florence, Horry, Jasper, Lexington, and Marion.
The EEE virus amplifies itself in nature during spring and summer by being transmitted between black-tailed mosquitoes and various tree-perching birds in forested freshwater swamps, the release stated.
Since black-tailed mosquitoes thrive in these swamps in the northeastern and southern parts of the state, EEE virus is more commonly detected in the Lowcountry, Midlands, and Pee Dee regions, according to DHEC officials.
In horses, EEE virus takes two to five days to cause symptoms and has a 90% fatality rate. The virus causes stumbling and poor coordination, inability to rise, paralysis, head pressing, circling and convulsions, the release stated.
Veterinarians in South Carolina frequently recommend vaccination before likely exposure to mosquito bites and booster vaccinations to ensure appropriate immunity levels.
In people, EEE virus takes roughly three to 10 days to cause symptoms. The virus initially causes fever, malaise, intense headache, muscle aches, nausea and vomiting, state health officials said. Neurologic signs of EEE, which may appear within five days of infection, include meningitis, encephalitis, seizures and coma.
According to DHEC, 96% of people infected with EEE virus do not develop symptoms. However, of those who do, one-third or more die, and the others frequently suffer permanent and severe neurologic damage, the release stated.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.