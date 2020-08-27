FIRST ALERT: Two potential areas of tropical development

A tropical wave located over the eastern Atlantic Ocean just west of the coast of Africa is producing disorganized shower and thunderstorm activity. The northern part of this wave, which is expected to move rapidly westward over the central Atlantic during the next few days, is forecast to remain too far to the north and in an unfavorable environment for development to occur. However, the southern part of the wave is expected be nearly stationary south of the Cabo Verde Islands for the next several days, and some development of this system is possible early next week when it begins to move slowly westward over the eastern and central tropical Atlantic. The chance of development over the next 5 days is 30%.