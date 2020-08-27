FIRST ALERT: Humidity continues through the rest of the week

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The hot and humid weather continues through the rest of the week and into the weekend. The remnants of Laura will pass well north of the area late Saturday.
As you step out the door this morning, humidity will greet you quickly. It’s another warm and humid morning with not many changes happening this afternoon. Highs will climb near 90 on the beaches and into the lower 90s inland, feeling like the triple digits at times this afternoon.
What looked like an isolated chance of a shower or two this afternoon has since faded out in the previous model runs. We will keep today dry before adding those rain chances back in for the weekend.
The heat index will continue to reach 100-105° on Friday and Saturday as temperatures stay very similar to what we will see this afternoon. The shower chances will slowly work back into the area late Friday night with a 20% chance of a shower or two in the Pee Dee.
By Saturday evening, the remnants of Laura will pass well north of the region. A few showers will be possible late Saturday. As the remnants interact with a cold front, some gusty winds of 30 to 35 mph may develop by Saturday afternoon and evening.
Slightly cooler and less humid weather arrives by Sunday with just a 20% chance of a shower or storm. Regardless most of us should remain dry.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.