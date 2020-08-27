DHEC: Over 400 additional COVID-19 cases confirmed in S.C., 42 new deaths

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced Thursday 424 new cases of COVID-19, and 42 additional deaths.
This brings the total number of people confirmed to have COVID-19 in South Carolina since the start of the pandemic to 113,107 and those who have died to 2,494, officials said.
In Horry County, there were 47 new cases registered and no additional deaths, according to DHEC. A breakdown of new cases can be found here, while the additional deaths can be found here.
The total number of individual test results reported to DHEC Wednesday statewide was 5,231 and the percent positive was 8.1%.
Of South Carolina’s 10,199 inpatient hospital beds, 8,391 are in use for a 82.27% utilization rate, according to DHEC. There are 1,006 COVID-19 patients hospitalized. Of that number, 262 are in ICU and 144 are ventilated.
For the latest information related to COVID-19 visit scdhec.gov/COVID-19. Visit scdmh.net for stress, anxiety and mental health resources from the S.C. Department of Mental Health.
