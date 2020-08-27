Bond hearing scheduled for woman charged in murder of father, stepbrother outside of Conway in 2018

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A woman authorities said is the daughter and stepsister of two men found murdered in 2018 outside of Conway is set for a bond hearing next month after being charged in the case.
Earlier this month, 35-year-old Samantha Rabon was arrested and charged with two counts of murder for the deaths of Robert and Robbie Ford, a father and son.
A calendar from the Horry County Clerk of Court’s states Rabon is scheduled for a bond hearing on Sept. 2.
On Aug. 18, 2018, HCPD officers were called to a home off of Highway 19 for a welfare check. Police said they found two men dead on the property when they arrived, and a homicide investigation was immediately launched.
Fifteenth Circuit Solicitor Jimmy Richardson said Rabon is Robert Ford’s daughter and Robbie Ford’s stepsister.
According to the arrest warrants, Rabon solicited 53-year-old Randy Grainger to murder the father and son. He allegedly shot them to death on Aug. 17, 2018.
Grainger is charged with two counts of murder and one count each of third-degree arson and use of a vehicle without permission with intent to deprive. A date for his bond hearing was not immediately available.
Teresa Martin, 54, faces a charge of conspiracy to commit a felony. She appeared for a bond hearing on Aug. 18, where bond was set at $10,000.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.