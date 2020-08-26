Winning scratch-off ticket nets Florence lotto player $125K

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) – A Florence lottery player is $125,000 richer after winning the top prize on a scratch-off game, according to the South Carolina Education Lottery.
Lottery officials said the scratch-off, the $5 Money Mayhem, was purchased at Ken’s Corner on Pamplico Highway in Florence.
“I thought this can’t be right,” the lucky winner said. “I’m taking a vacation.”
Ken’s Corner received a commission of $1,250 for selling the ticket, officials said.
Three top prizes of $125,000 remain in the $5 Money Mayhem game at odds of 1 in 660,000, according to the South Carolina Education Lottery.
