Winning scratch-off ticket nets Florence lotto player $125K
August 26, 2020

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) – A Florence lottery player is $125,000 richer after winning the top prize on a scratch-off game, according to the South Carolina Education Lottery.

Lottery officials said the scratch-off, the $5 Money Mayhem, was purchased at Ken’s Corner on Pamplico Highway in Florence.

“I thought this can’t be right,” the lucky winner said. “I’m taking a vacation.”

Ken’s Corner received a commission of $1,250 for selling the ticket, officials said.

Three top prizes of $125,000 remain in the $5 Money Mayhem game at odds of 1 in 660,000, according to the South Carolina Education Lottery.

