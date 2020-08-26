’We got to do smart testing’: SC doctor weighs in on CDC change to COVID-19 testing guidelines

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention now states people exposed to coronavirus may not need to get tested if they don’t show symptoms.
Initially, the CDC recommended that if someone was exposed to COVID-19 they should get tested, even if they didn’t have symptoms.
Dr. Scott Curry, an MUSC Associate Epidemiologist and Infectious Diseases expert, agreed with the change.
“We got to do smart testing not dumb testing and that’s why the CDC is kind of pushing in this direction,” Curry said. ”The priority has to be getting sick people a test and turning that test around as fast as possible.”
Along with being symptomatic, other exceptions include if you’re considered vulnerable or your state requires one.
Curry said this is because the length of time it takes for a person to become infected varies.
“We’re not even sure that people are contagious when they’re pre-symptomatic, but what we definitely don’t know is when does a test start to become positive because nobody’s done those kinds of studies,” Curry said.
A negative test doesn’t mean you won’t contract the virus later on.
“They [people] would get a negative test and then they would run wild in the streets because they have this idea that testing tells you something about what’s going to happen tomorrow,” Curry said.
He said it’s unnecessary and can slow down test results for those with symptoms.
“Of all the hundreds of people that were rushing in to get all the testing done, we found 2 people who were positive who didn’t have symptoms before they got sick,” Curry said.
If you do start to feel ill after exposure, even if symptoms are mild, Curry said you should get tested right away.
Otherwise, he said to stay home and quarantine.
“If we get to the point where testing slows down results for symptomatic people that’s when you’re starting to do testing that’s getting in the way of the right thing,” Curry said.
