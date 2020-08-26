WATCH: More bears spotted in woman’s backyard in Carolina Forest neighborhood

August 26, 2020

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A Carolina Forest neighbor had quite the surprise when she looked out her back window on Wednesday.

She spotted two bears rummaging through her trash can in the Sawgrass East Development and sent WMBF News the video.

Bear sightings are pretty common in Carolina Forest, but this year there has been an uptick in encounters.

Neighbors in the Southgate neighborhood told WMBF News that they have also come across bears in their neighborhood. Some residents said they don’t mind the bears because they knew that they would encounter wildlife by living near the woods.

Officials with the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources urge neighbors to keep their garbage cans tightly shut and bear-proof them in order to keep them away from homes.

