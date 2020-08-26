Shooting investigation underway near Myrtle Beach; people asked to avoid area

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Horry County police are investigating a shooting near Myrtle Beach.
Officers were called to Bush Drive and Claypond Road to investigate.
It’s not clear at this point if anyone was hurt in the shooting.
Residents are being asked to avoid the area while officers and detectives do their work.
Police also warned that some roadways may be temporarily blocked.
WMBF News will bring you updates on this story as they come into our newsroom.
