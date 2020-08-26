SC students worried about college scholarship money as several SAT/ACT testing sites continue to cancel

The General Assembly has to approve any change in requirements for state-funded scholarships, like Palmetto Fellows. Bunnie Ward is the director of Governmental Affairs for the South Carolina Commission on Higher Education and says this issue is important to lawmakers. She expects the legislature to discuss solutions to the testing dilemma when they return to discuss the budget in September. “We’re hopeful this would be something that’s considered sooner rather than later, just because the longer it goes, we have students that are not only relying on the state-funded scholarships but students that might be applying for early decision or early action at colleges. They need to get those scores in by a certain date,” Ward explained.