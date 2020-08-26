One in custody following deadly shooting in Longs, authorities say

LONGS, S.C. (WMBF) – One person is in custody following a deadly shooting early Wednesday morning in Longs, authorities said.
According to information from the Horry County Police Department, the shooting happened at 1:35 a.m. near Sun Colony Boulevard in Longs.
Officers initially were called for reports of a shooting and found one person dead when they arrived, according to the HCPD.
The name of the suspect and the victim were not immediately available. No other people are wanted, law enforcement said.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.