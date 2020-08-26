Myrtle Beach woman receives prestigious Red Cross award after saving another woman’s life

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – A Myrtle Beach woman sprang into action to save another woman’s life and on Wednesday she was honored for her heroic act.
In January, Amanda Warren was at the Breakers Resort when a woman fell backward and hit her head. She noticed that the woman didn’t have a pulse and wasn’t breathing so she performed CPR.
Warren was able to revive the woman until emergency crews arrived at the scene.
The American Red Cross honored her with the Certificate of Merit which is the organization’s most prestigious award.
“It was just about being in the right place at the right time. One of the great things or ironic things was that I had done the CPR training in the past but had just recertified three days prior to this event. God definitely put me in the right place at the right time,” Warren said.
She said that she still keeps in touch with the woman whose life she saved.
