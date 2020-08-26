Myrtle Beach, Horry County firefighters deploy to Gulf Coast ahead of Hurricane Laura landfall

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Members of the Myrtle Beach Fire Department and Horry County Fire Rescue are headed to the Gulf of Mexico ahead of Hurricane Laura.
The Myrtle Beach Fire Department posted that Chief Hickman, Capt. Chapman, firefighter Rapp and firefighter Ballard will deploy with the South Carolina Urban Search and Rescue Type 1 Team.
Horry County Fire Rescue also has four of its members, Battalion Chief Archibald, firefighter/EMT Hall, Cpt. Drabick and Battalion Chief Begovich heading to the Gulf.
The crew will head to Columbia first, where they will join the South Carolina Urban Search and Rescue Type 1 teammates. Then they’ll travel to Louisiana and respond to areas heavily impacted by the monster Category 4 hurricane.
Forecasters have said that the storm is capable of producing a 20-foot storm surge that they are calling “unsurvivable” and capable of sinking entire communities.
“We’re proud of our team, to be training among the best in the state and country where they’re called upon and able to respond and help during disasters,” Horry County Fire Rescue posted on it’s Facebook page.
The crews will respond in several ways once the storm hits the Gulf Coast which includes, building collapse, extrication, swiftwater rescues, canine searches, hazard assessment and medical treatment.
“We wish Chief Hickman, Captain Chapman, Firefighter Rapp and Firefighter Ballard a safe trip,” the Myrtle Beach Fire Department posted on its social media.
