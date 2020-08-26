Myrtle Beach declares Labor Day weekend an extraordinary event

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Myrtle Beach City Manager John Pedersen issued an executive order Wednesday declaring the Labor Day weekend an extraordinary event.
As discussed at Tuesday’s city council meeting, the one-way traffic pattern will be in place on Ocean Boulevard during the Labor Day weekend. Boulevard traffic will flow southbound from 29th Avenue North to South Kings Highway, while the northbound lane will be reserved for emergency vehicles, city leaders said.
According to information from the city, Pedersen authorizes the police department to prohibit all golf carts - except those used by law enforcement - from Ocean Boulevard south of 29th Avenue North between Friday, Sept. 4, at 12:01 a.m., and Monday, Sept, 7, until the traffic control devices on Ocean Boulevard are removed.
Pedersen also authorizes the Myrtle Beach Police Department to prohibit all mopeds from Ocean Boulevard south of 29th Avenue North on the following dates:
· 12:01 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 4 to 8 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 4
· 8 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 4 to 8 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 5
· 8 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 5 to 8 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 6
· 8 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 6 until all the traffic control devices on Ocean Boulevard are removed on Monday, Sept. 7
The executive order also authorizes the police chief to take the following actions to manage the extraordinary event, according to information from the city:
· Request assistance from the federal, state and other local governments.
· Hire additional law enforcement officers and event staff personnel.
· Resolve questions of authority and responsibility of such personnel.
· Require businesses in designated areas to employ private security officers.
· Utilize public or private property when there is compelling necessity for the protection of lives, health and welfare.
· Facilitate non-consensual towing of vehicles, golf carts, mopeds, scooters, motorcycles, and any other conveyance; and to authorize sole source wrecker service from the City’s approved rotation list to act as the sole agent for towing/storing and processing stolen motor vehicles located and seized by Law Enforcement during the event.
· Require the temporary cessation of the operation of businesses within the City from 11 pm, to 6 am (unless circumstances compel otherwise).
· Temporarily divert pedestrian and vehicular traffic.
· Establish and enforce no cruising zones, and a temporary cruising prohibition.
· Adjust park hours as necessary to enforce the peace and protect residents and guests.
· Further modify the above golf carts and moped restrictions as circumstances dictate.
