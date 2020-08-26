Former Pee Dee teacher pleads guilty to criminal solicitation of a minor

MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A former Marion County teacher was sentenced to five years in prison after pleading guilty to criminal solicitation of a minor, prosecutors said.
According to a press release from the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office, Kenneth Howard McWilliams pleaded guilty on Aug. 24 before Judge D. Craig Brown in Florence County.
Between April 7 and April 10, 2017, McWilliams contacted a minor through Facebook Messenger and referenced meeting to engage in sexual activity, according to prosecutors.
On April 11, 2017, the victim’s mother met with a deputy at the Marion County Sheriff’s Department, where she stated that she found inappropriate messages to her daughter from McWilliams, who was a middle school teacher, the release stated.
During an interview with law enforcement, McWilliams admitted to engaging in sexual conversations and sending nude images to the minor, according to the attorney general’s office. He was arrested on April 18, 2017.
While out on bond, McWilliams traveled to the victim’s school, and was seen arriving and leaving by school administrators, the release stated. During an interview with a MCSO lieutenant, McWilliams admitted that he had visited the victim at her school more than once, and he had been communicating with the victim with messages that were sexual in nature. He was re-arrested on Sept. 7, 2018.
Judge Brown sentenced McWilliams to 10 years in prison, provided that after he serves five years the balance is suspended and he’ll be on probation for five years, according to the press release. The judge gave him credit for 717 days served, and McWilliams will be required to register as a sex offender.
