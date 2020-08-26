Forbes names Horry County Schools second best employer in S.C.

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Horry County Schools was named the second best employer in the Palmetto State by Forbes.
Forbes compiled the list by surveying 80,000 Americans working for businesses with at least 500 employees. The surveys were conducted on a rolling basis from October 2019 to May 2020.
According to Forbes, responses from the same employers were compared throughout the process “so as to account for any statistically significant variations in the results collected before and after the onset of the coronavirus pandemic.”
Forbes ranked Southeastern Freight Lines out of Lexington the best employer in the state.
