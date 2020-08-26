Florence District One Schools install ‘UV Angels’ in all health rooms

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Florence District One Schools has an extra tool in its belt to try and keep students and staff safe and healthy during the upcoming school year.
Every school in the district has installed “UV Angel” lights in the health rooms.
The special lights filter and sanitize the air using UV-C, which kills viruses, bacteria and fungus. The lights allow schools to keep their air safe for students, faculty and staff.
These kinds of lights used to only be seen in hospitals, but now they’re being used in more places due to the coronavirus, according to officials.
Florence District One Schools will start on Sept. 8. Families had the option to either choose hybrid instruction, which has students alternating days that they are in class, or the Florence One Schools Virtual Academy.
