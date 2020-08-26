Florence County jail nurse charged with providing contraband to inmate

FLORENC COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A registered nurse who worked at the Florence County Detention Center was arrested for allegedly furnishing contraband to an inmate, authorities said.
According to information from the Florence County Sheriff’s Office, Felicia Wilson was terminated from her position at the jail by Sheriff William Barnes on Tuesday following an investigation by the State Law Enforcement Division.
Barnes requested the SLED investigation after FCSO investigators received “information of possible wrongdoing by a FCDC employee,” a press release stated.
Wilson was released from the jail Wednesday on a $5,000 personal recognizance bond.
