FIRST ALERT: Hot and humid Friday with storm chances Saturday

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Late summer weather continues on Friday with a few strong storms and gusty winds possible on Saturday.
Tonight will be mostly clear, warm and muggy with temperatures dropping into the lower to middle 70s.
Friday will be a hot and humid day with afternoon temperatures hitting 90 along the beach and into the lower 90s inland. The heat index will climb to around 100 through the afternoon. While most areas will stay dry, an isolated shower may develop in a few spots. Friday’s chance of rain is only 20%.
Saturday’s forecast is a bit more interesting. While what’s left of Laura will be very weak by Saturday as it passes by to our north, it may interact with a cold front to produce a few strong to severe storms across the Carolinas along with some gusty winds. A level 2 severe weather risk is in place for inland areas of SC into most of NC.
In addition, a period of gusty winds of 30 to 40 mph may develop during the afternoon and evening.
