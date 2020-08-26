FIRST ALERT: Heat and humidity increase as dry weather settles in

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Our weather pattern is turning hot and humid as we head into the second half of the work week with a rather dry forecast showing up for those end of the week or even weekend plans.
Highs today will quickly climb throughout the day into the lower 90s along the beaches. In Florence and the Pee Dee, look for highs to climb to the mid 90s with a heat index making it feel like the triple digits at times this afternoon. While a stray shower cannot be ruled out, most locations will remain dry for the afternoon hours and through the rest of the work week.
Highs will stay at a hot and humid 90-94° through the rest of the week with only a 20% chance of showers arriving tomorrow afternoon. Our next best rain chance comes in the way of a few isolated showers/storms Saturday evening and through Sunday.
