‘The clock is running’: Surfside Beach leaders inching closer to rebuilding damaged Pier

SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Surfside Beach Town Council is inching closer to rebuilding its pier that was damaged in 2016 by Hurricane Matthew.
Council revealed Tuesday three companies are now being considered for the major project by town leaders: Cape Romain Contractors, Consensus Construction and Orion/FBI.
Those three companies just so happen to be the same companies from the previous bid round.
But weeks later, Mayor Bob Hellyer and two councilmembers filed a lawsuit against fellow councilmembers claiming the vote in July to award the bid to Orion/FBi was illegal.
About a week later, the original bid was rescinded and leaders reopened the search. Now, council will evaluate all three bidders for the pier project.
As far as the current base bids for the pier project, Hellyer says they requested two different prices from bidders: total price of the pier with three buildings that will be located on top of the pier and a separate breakdown of each building.
“That gives [council] an idea of what value we’re getting on this [project],” Hellyer said.
The bid submissions from all three companies are as follows:
Cape Romaine Contractors: Submitted base bid price of $17,262,346.
- Break-out pricing for the pier $13,547,957
- Building A: $1,602,656
- Building B: $757,168
- Building C: $1,354,565
Consensus Construction: Submitted base bid price of $14,650,000
- Break-out pricing for the pier: $12,050,000
- Building A: $925,000
- Building B: $675,000
- Building C: $1 million
Orion/FBI: Submitted base bid price of $14,716,370
- Break-out pricing for the pier: $11,400,862
- Building A: $1,525,890
- Building B: $591,299
- Building C: $1,198,379
Hellyer says the next step is for the bids to be evaluated by their engineers, architects and pier committee to determine who should be awarded the project.
Council has scheduled a workshop for Sept. 3 to review all findings and reports from the bids.
If all goes as planned, council intends to later award the bid during their Sept. 8 meeting.
