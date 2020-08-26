Bond denied for man accused of killing man, stepdaughter following fight over car crash in Georgetown Co.

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Bond was denied Wednesday for the man authorities said shot and killed a man and his stepdaughter Monday in Georgetown County during a reported fight over a traffic crash.
According to information from the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office, Judge Isaac Pyatt denied bond for Tysheem Walters III on charges of possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
A bond on murder charges can only be set in circuit court and will be at least a month before this bond hearing, GCSO officials said.
The shooting happened around 5 p.m. Monday near the intersection of Indian Hut Road and Highmarket Street, according to the GCSO.
Upon arrival, deputies learned three people had been shot, reportedly during a fight over a car crash. Two of the victims died.
Coroner Kenny Johnson identified the victims as Charles Nicholas Wall, 45, and Laura Ashley Anderson, 21, both of Georgetown.
Wall was Anderson’s stepfather, Johnson confirmed.
According to the arrest warrants, Walters fired a gun at Wall and struck him at least twice, while hitting Anderson at least one time.
Authorities said Walters fired the gun at the third victim, striking him at least one time. The suspect also bludgeoned the man with the same firearm about his head and face, warrants state.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.