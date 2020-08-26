Boeing testing new sanitation technology on SC-made plane

“The speed and effectiveness of the device is really new and novel for the industry,” he added. “We’ve been looking at these technologies for a while... the last year, on our ecoDemonstrator, we had a lab design that we tested and flew...and it uses the same technology, the UV light, to disinfect the lavatory. Because of COVID, we took that technology out of a fixed unit on the airplane and made it into a handheld device that we could take all over the airplane to address the COVID cleaning requirements.