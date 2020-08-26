Bobcat located in Pee Dee tests positive for rabies, health officials say

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) – The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control confirmed Wednesday that a bobcat located in Marion tested positive for rabies.
According to a press release, the animal was found near Hassie Road and Mossy Point Court in Marion.
One pet was exposed and will be quarantined as required in the South Carolina Rabies Control Act, the release stated.
The bobcat was submitted to DHEC's laboratory for testing on Aug. 23 and was confirmed to have rabies on Aug. 25.
This bobcat is the first animal in Marion County to test positive for rabies in 2020, according to the press release. There have been 102 cases of rabid animals statewide this year. Since 2011, South Carolina has averaged approximately 130 positive cases a year. In 2019, none of the 148 confirmed rabies cases in South Carolina were in Marion County.
